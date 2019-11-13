Ex-Eskom CFO Anoj Singh absent from Saica disciplinary hearing
The hearing is listening to opening arguments by Saica legal representative Advocate Hamilton Maenetja SC, who is explaining to the disciplinary committee the merits of each charge levelled against Singh.
JOHANNESBURG - Former Transnet and Eskom CFO Anoj Singh has chosen not to attend the disciplinary hearing brought against him by the South African Institute of Chartered Accountants (Saica).
Singh faces 18 charges over his alleged involvement in dodgy dealings at the two state institutions.
While the matter has been set down for this week, Maenetja has indicated that Saica will present evidence regarding Singh's time at Transnet, leaving other matters for a later date.
The charges include allegations that Singh misrepresented the business case for the controversial multi-billion rand locomotives contract, which was no longer profitable for Transnet at the time of its procurement.
WATCH: Anoj Singh's Saica hearing gets under way without him
