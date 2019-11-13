EFF questions Parliament celebrating 'lily-white' Bok RWC victory
The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) has again criticised the Springboks and the wave of positivity following their Rugby World Cup triumph.
CAPE TOWN - The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) has again criticised the Springboks and the wave of positivity following their Rugby World Cup triumph.
The party took its message to the National Assembly on Tuesday where other MPs paid tribute to the team.
It all started with a series of tweets from the party’s national spokesperson Mbuyiseni Ndlozi, in which he dismissed the euphoria around the Boks victory as nothing but fake unity.
On Tuesday, Ndlozi took his anti-Springbok rage to the National Assembly where he called the team lily-white and not transformed.
“That is why they asked us to be happy to be accommodated, included in their white-affiliated associations. People agree that rugby has not transformed and it is not about to transform. So, what exactly are we celebrating?”
But his fellow opposition MPs like the Democratic Alliance’s Natasha Mazzone had a more positive message for the Boks who visited Parliament on Monday.
“That squad of gentle giants has led the country from a path of hate and have bought us together. This squad of heroes ensured that love conquered hate.”
GALLERY: Fans bring the 'gees' as Boks tour Cape Town
More in Politics
-
Sars warns that giving PP Zuma’s tax info could have dire consequences
-
FIKILE-NTSIKELELO MOYA: We don't have to stay in past by not celebrating Boks
-
Zuma to Sars: Let Mkhwebane do her job
-
ANCYL task team demand an arrest for its member’s murder
-
Bill to nationalise SA's central bank back in Parliament
-
ANALYSIS: DA’s woes signify historical dilemma of SA’s liberals
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.