EFF questions Parliament celebrating 'lily-white' Bok RWC victory

CAPE TOWN - The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) has again criticised the Springboks and the wave of positivity following their Rugby World Cup triumph.

The party took its message to the National Assembly on Tuesday where other MPs paid tribute to the team.

It all started with a series of tweets from the party’s national spokesperson Mbuyiseni Ndlozi, in which he dismissed the euphoria around the Boks victory as nothing but fake unity.

On Tuesday, Ndlozi took his anti-Springbok rage to the National Assembly where he called the team lily-white and not transformed.

“That is why they asked us to be happy to be accommodated, included in their white-affiliated associations. People agree that rugby has not transformed and it is not about to transform. So, what exactly are we celebrating?”

But his fellow opposition MPs like the Democratic Alliance’s Natasha Mazzone had a more positive message for the Boks who visited Parliament on Monday.

“That squad of gentle giants has led the country from a path of hate and have bought us together. This squad of heroes ensured that love conquered hate.”

