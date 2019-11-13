EC school condemns racial incident after students called ‘snoobab’
Tensions have been running high after black pupils took to social media, alleging that their white classmates mates were referring to them as 'snoobab'.
JOHANNESBURG - Kingswood College in Makhanda, in the Eastern Cape, has described a racial incident at the school as completely unacceptable and insists the school is committed to transformation.
Tensions have been running high on Wednesday after black pupils took to social media, alleging that their white classmates mates were referring to them as “snoobab”. The term is the word “baboons” spelt backwards.
The pupils have accused the school of ignoring their grievances.
College head Colleen Vassiliou on Wednesday said the matter was receiving urgent attention and action would be taken against those implicated.
“We want to say that we hear their hurt and pain; we would like them to report this through the correct channels so that we can take disciplinary action.”
