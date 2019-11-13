Drought, water crisis & homelessness: EWN award winners
EWN's Kaylynn Palm, Ahmed Kajee and Mihlali Ntsabo have been recognised for their work.
CAPE TOWN – Eyewitness News has won three awards over the past two weeks.
Reporters Kaylynn Palm, Ahmed Kajee and Mihlali Ntsabo have been recognised for their work.
EWN photojournalist Sethembiso Zulu also received a special mention at the Vodacom Journalist of the Year Awards for his photography and videography.
Palm, a Cape Town-based journalist and Cape Peninsula University of Technology alumni, received the SAB Environmental Media & Environmentalism Award in the audio media short form category.
Nearly 200 environmental entries were received from South African journalists reporting across categories of video media, audio media, written media and photography.
Palm was recognised for her entries on the drought and its effects in the Western Cape.
WATCH: Theewaterskloof farmers: It will take three years to undo drought damage
Johannesburg-based journalist Ntsabo investigated the plight of the city’s homeless.
His four-part podcast allowed homeless people to share their struggles and fears. They also shared their thoughts on South Africa’s political landscape pre-elections.
Ntsabo studied journalism at Rhodes University before joining the EWN team as an online content producer and radio reporter.
He received the Vodacom Journalist of the Year regional award for his work.
Listen to the podcast below.
EPISODE 1: THE FORGOTTEN WOULD ALSO LIKE TO PARTICIPATE IN THE ELECTIONS
EPISODE 2: WHY GOING HOME ISN'T AN OPTION FOR HOMELESS PEOPLE
EPISODE 3: WHAT HOMELESSNESS DOES TO PEOPLE'S MINDS
EPISODE 4: WHAT HOMELESS WOMEN DO TO FEEL SAFE
Another SAB environmental award went to EWN’s Kajee, who was honoured for his investigation into how South Africa could run out of water by 2030.
Kajee has been awarded the Written Media Award (Magqubu Ntombela and Ian Player Cub Award).
His major was media studies while at Wits University. He later completed an internship at EWN before taking on environmental stories, as well as multi-media projects.
Read the feature - God or government: SA’s water crisis.
WATCH: Government or God: South Africa's Water Crisis
