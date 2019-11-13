Deputy PP candidate Lwazi Kubukeli says he’s anti-corruption champion
Transkei-born Lwazi Kubukeli, who practises in East London, is the fourth candidate in the hot seat before Parliament's Justice Committee.
Transkei-born Lwazi Kubukeli, who practises in East London, is the fourth candidate in the hot seat before Parliament's justice committee on Wednesday.
Another shortlisted candidate, national heritage council CEO Sonwabile Mancotywa, has withdrawn, which means seven people are now vying for the committee's recommendation.
The position becomes vacant next month as current Deputy Public Protector Kevin Malunga will not be serving a second seven-year term.
As a former member of the ANC’s underground, Kubukeli believes South Africa owes its democracy to efforts by the Office of the Public Protector against state capture and corruption, on which he blames the dire state of the economy.
He said on returning from exile he asked for no favours and has also been critical of the ruling party.
“If anyone approached me to cut corners, I would have the Hawks on speed dial.”
Asked if he saw himself as an anti-corruption champion he had this to say: “Absolutely, I was very distressed with the direction the country was going in.”
Kubukeli believes a key challenge facing the Office of the Public Protector is the perception that it has become politicised and is biased.
“The office needs to win back the public's trust.”
WATCH: Deputy Public Protector interviews
