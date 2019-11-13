‘Days of Our Lives’ cast released from contracts

This move could signal the end for one of the world's longest-running soap operas.

JOHANNESBURG - The entire cast of Days of Our Lives has been released from their contracts.

The cast is now free to take on other work for now.

NBC, the network which airs the soap opera, is expected to make a decision early next year about whether or not to renew the show for its 56th season.