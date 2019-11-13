DA hoping to send strong message with by-election wins in WC

DA candidates appear to be the front-runners in all of today's by-elections to be held in the City of Cape Town and the Matzikama Municipality.

CAPE TOWN - Political parties square off in several by-elections in the Western Cape on Wednesday.

For the Democratic Alliance (DA), any victories will provide some reprieve following a tumultuous few weeks.

The party is in a state of flux with new leadership figures coming in and outgoing leaders criticising its commitment to transformation.

In Cape Town, parties will be contesting two wards - one in Wesbank near Blue Downs and another in Mitchells Plain.

DA Western Cape leader Bonginkosi Madikizela said the party was doing everything for a win.

"If we retain the three wards it will send a strong message that the party is turning the corner because there's no denying that the party has faced a very difficult time and challenges over the last month."

The Good Party is fielding candidates in the two Cape Town by-elections.

The African National Congress (ANC) looks set to win the Matzikama by-election given its strong presence in the region.