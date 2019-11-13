CT police make breakthrough in Jesse Hess murder case

Police told Eyewitness News that a suspect has been linked to the murders of Jesse Hess and her grandfather.

CAPE TOWN - Police are apparently closing in on a possible suspect in a double murder.

Jesse Hess and her grandfather Chris Lategan were found murdered at their Parow flat earlier this year.

Police told Eyewitness News that circumstantial evidence linked the man to the murders.

The man's been positively linked to a recent rape and robbery in Hanover Park.