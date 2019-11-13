Consortium Thelo DB receives blank cheque to build railways in Africa
The African Export-Import Bank (Afrexim) has signed an agreement to fund any railway projects that need to be developed.
JOHANNESBURG - South African-German consortium Thelo DB has received an open chequebook to develop railways in Africa, with SA as a base for project development.
The African Export-Import Bank (Afrexim) has signed an agreement to fund any railway projects that need to be developed.
This agreement was announced at the Africa Investment Forum in Sandton on Tuesday, with the company likened to Mara Phones, which wowed investors last year.
Deals struck at the forum were usually ranked by value.
But Thelo DB has no limit to how much it can spend, yet Afrexim bank has backed it anyway.
Thelo DB chairman Ronnie Ntuli said the jobs that would be created were unlimited.
“Our agreement with DB is to not import skills from outside the continent but to develop domestic African skills. If you look at any railway projects, whether it’s construction or sustainably into the long term the operations, it’s a big job creator.”
Ntuli said rail would connect the continent the same way it did Europe, America and Asia, and open up much-needed logistics for imports and exports and utilise minerals, steel and other resources.
Popular in Business
-
'It clearly lacked diversity': Richard Branson apologises for tweet
-
Numsa threatens 'mother of all strikes' over planned SAA retrenchments
-
SAA: Restructuring plan to save us R700m
-
Amcu seals platinum wage deals
-
Post Office hasn’t been profitable in about 13 years – MPs told
-
Survé’s Independent Media receives application for liquidation
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.