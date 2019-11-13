Cape Chamber of Commerce slams ArcelorMittal decision on Saldanha plant

The facility, owned by steel giant ArcelorMittal, is a critical economic driver in the West Coast town.

CAPE TOWN - The Cape Chamber of Commerce and Industry on Wednesday bemoaned plans to close a major steel manufacturing plant in Saldanha.

The facility, owned by steel giant ArcelorMittal, is a critical economic driver in the West Coast town.

But the company said it was no longer economically viable and now hundreds of jobs are now on the line.

The chamber’s Sid Peimer said: “I don’t think it affects millions of people when an international brand pulls out. This is not what we want to see.”