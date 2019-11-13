Bulawayo residents asked to flush toilets at the same time every day

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
Popular Topics
View all in RWC 2019
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 20°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 33°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 32°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 33°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
Go

Bulawayo residents asked to flush toilets at the same time every day

The state-run 'Chronicle' said the strategy, known as the big flush, has been used in two previous drought years.

As a solution, the Bulawayo City Council has called on residents who do have water, to flush their toilets at the same time each day, at around 6 am and 8 pm. Picture: Pixabay.com
As a solution, the Bulawayo City Council has called on residents who do have water, to flush their toilets at the same time each day, at around 6 am and 8 pm. Picture: Pixabay.com
33 minutes ago

HARARE - Residents of Zimbabwe’s drought-hit southern city of Bulawayo are on Wednesday being encouraged to flush their toilets at the same time each day.

The city has recently been hit by severe water rationing and needs synchronised flushing to unblock the sewage system.

Bulawayo’s sewage system wasn’t designed for water cuts.

But severe water rationing, lasting up to 72 hours a week, has been imposed on all parts of the city.

That’s playing havoc with sewage reticulation, as the system needs regular flows of water through it.

As a solution, the Bulawayo City Council has called on residents who do have water, to flush their toilets at the same time each day, at around 6 am and 8 pm.

The state-run Chronicle said the strategy, known as the big flush, has been used in two previous drought years.

Timeline

Popular in Africa

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA