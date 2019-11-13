Boy (8) among those reported missing following heavy rain, floods in KZN
The police's dive unit had been in the Mfuli River in Empangeni where the boy and a six-year-old were spotted floating on a fridge door on Tuesday night.
JOHANNESBURG - An eight-year-old boy was among those reported missing in KwaZulu-Natal following heavy rain and floods in parts of the province.
Several parts of the province were hit by a storm, while a tornado ripped through the small town of New Hanover on Tuesday.
Government confirmed that people had died and several had been hospitalised but could not release the exact numbers yet.
KZN Cooperative Governance spokesperson Lennox Mabaso said they might need more help from other provinces.
“The neighbouring municipalities have been activated for additional support and the provincial development sector under Cogta has been activated and we are responding.”
Eskom said that power had been affected in the New Hanover area, with around 15 networks not working at the moment.
