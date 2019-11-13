View all in Latest
Be ballsy! Faf de Klerk launches cancer check challenge

Do you suspect that you may have testicular cancer? Springboks player Faf de Klerk has urged men to share their stories on social media.

Springbok scrumhalf Faf de Klerk poses in is speedo. Picture: @fafdeklerk/Twitter
Springbok scrumhalf Faf de Klerk poses in is speedo. Picture: @fafdeklerk/Twitter
9 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - Springbok scrumhalf Faf de Klerk has challenged South African men to get screened for testicular cancer.

On Wednesday, he called on men to get into their speedos and to post a picture on social media after being screened.

De Klerk became an internet sensation earlier this month after wearing an SA-flag speedo to meet Prince Harry. The meeting took place after the Boks won 32-12 against England at the 2019 Rugby World Cup final.

In a post on social media on Wednesday, De Klerk again poses in his famous speedo, urging men to seek medical treatment.

According to the World Health Organisation, cancer is the second leading cause of death globally and is responsible for an estimated 9.6 million deaths in 2018. Globally, about 1 in 6 deaths is due to cancer.

