At least 2 dead in New Hanover after tornado incident - KZN govt

Several parts of the province were lashed by heavy downpours on Tuesday night.

The aftermath of a severe storm in Mpolweni in KwaZulu-Natal on 13 November 2019. Picture: Supplied
The aftermath of a severe storm in Mpolweni in KwaZulu-Natal on 13 November 2019. Picture: Supplied
9 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Government has now confirmed that at least two people have died in New Hanover where a tornado ripped through the small town.

Several parts of the province were lashed by heavy downpours on Tuesday night.

Cooperative Governance MEC Sipho Hlomuka and KZN Premier Sihle Zikalala visited the affected communities on Wednesday morning, where houses were destroyed, trees were uprooted, and roads were flooded.

The MEC's spokesperson Senzelwe Mzila said that affected families would receive interim relief as people started rebuilding.

Meanwhile, police divers are searching the Mfuli River in Empangeni, where a missing child was last seen floating on a fridge door during last night's heavy storms.

