Anti-gang unit deployed in Mitchells Plain after 4 shot dead

On Tuesday, a vehicle pulled up at the house and fired multiple shots killing three men and a woman.
CAPE TOWN - Anti-Gang Unit members have been deployed to Portlands in Mitchells Plain where four people were shot dead.
The Mitchells Plain community policing forum's Abie Isaacs said the house had been problematic in the past.
He said residents were shocked by the incident, adding that it was a relatively quiet area.
"Seventy-nine has been a problematic house. They didn’t sell from there but people gathered there and did some stuff."
