7-year-old boy’s body found after heavy rain in KZN
Police divers had been searching for the child since Tuesday night when he was last seen floating on a fridge door during the severe storms.
JOHANNESBURG - The body of a seven-year-old boy has been found in the Mfuli River, in KwaZulu-Natal, on Wednesday.
Police divers had been searching for the child since Tuesday night when he was last seen floating on a fridge door during the severe storms.
IPSS Medical Rescue’s Paul Herbst said: “With the assistance of police, the boy’s body was recovered. As per eyewitnesses, he was trying to cross the bridge or playing after school when he went into the water.”
Earlier this week, the body of a two-year-old was found floating in a stream in Sundumbili, also in KZN, after being reported missing in the wake of Sunday’s heavy downpours.
The rain has battered several parts of the province, flattening houses, uprooting trees and flooding roads.
Relief organisations in the province have since appealed for donations to help displaced residents.
Hlengiwe Mkhwanyana, from Gift of the Givers, said families were in desperate need of basic items including bottled water and sanitary pads.
“The houses were washed away and people have been left with nothing. They need anything and everything that’s possible. They need clothing and food, basically everything to live.”
Temporary shelter is being provided for affected residents, while plans to rebuild their homes are finalised.
