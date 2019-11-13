2 killed, at least 39 injured in bus crash on Moloto Road
It's understood that the vehicle was carrying commuters travelling to work from Mpumalanga.
JOHANNESBURG - Two people have been killed and at least 39 others have been injured after the bus they were travelling in overturned on the notorious Moloto Road.
The Road Traffic Mangement Corporation said that five people were seriously hurt and were being treated at a nearby hospital.
Spokesperson Simon Zwane: "It seems the driver lost control of the vehicle. It veered off the road and went into the bushes where it overturned. Two people were declared dead on the scene and 39 others injured, five with serious injuries."
In February, six people were killed in a head-on collision between an SBV cash-in-transit van and a bus on that same road.
