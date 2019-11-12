Winger Kobus van Wyk joins Hurricanes from the Sharks

Lebanese banks, schools shut as protesters push on
Kobus van Wyk heads to Wellington after featuring for the Sharks for the last three Super Rugby seasons.
CAPE TOWN - Sharks wing Kobus van Wyk has joined the Hurricanes for the 2020 Super Rugby season.
Van Wyk heads to Wellington after featuring for the Sharks for the last three Super Rugby seasons.
The 27-year-old former South Africa Under-20 player also played for the Stormers and had a short stint in the French Top 14 competition with Bordeaux.
The Wellington-based franchise confirmed their Super Rugby squad on Tuesday.
Welcome Devan, Pouri & Kobus! 👋🏽 @SuperRugbyNZ pic.twitter.com/VQq8euzaPb— Hurricanes Rugby (@Hurricanesrugby) November 12, 2019
