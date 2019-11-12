Winger Kobus van Wyk joins Hurricanes from the Sharks

Kobus van Wyk heads to Wellington after featuring for the Sharks for the last three Super Rugby seasons.

CAPE TOWN - Sharks wing Kobus van Wyk has joined the Hurricanes for the 2020 Super Rugby season.

The 27-year-old former South Africa Under-20 player also played for the Stormers and had a short stint in the French Top 14 competition with Bordeaux.

The Wellington-based franchise confirmed their Super Rugby squad on Tuesday.