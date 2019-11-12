View all in Latest
Winger Kobus van Wyk joins Hurricanes from the Sharks

Kobus van Wyk heads to Wellington after featuring for the Sharks for the last three Super Rugby seasons.

FILE: Kobus van Wyk of the Sharks celebrates his try during the Super Rugby match between the Auckland Blues of New Zealand and the Coastal Sharks of South Africa at Eden Park in Auckland on 31 March 2018. Picture: AFP
FILE: Kobus van Wyk of the Sharks celebrates his try during the Super Rugby match between the Auckland Blues of New Zealand and the Coastal Sharks of South Africa at Eden Park in Auckland on 31 March 2018. Picture: AFP
33 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - Sharks wing Kobus van Wyk has joined the Hurricanes for the 2020 Super Rugby season.

Van Wyk heads to Wellington after featuring for the Sharks for the last three Super Rugby seasons.

The 27-year-old former South Africa Under-20 player also played for the Stormers and had a short stint in the French Top 14 competition with Bordeaux.

The Wellington-based franchise confirmed their Super Rugby squad on Tuesday.

