WATCH LIVE: MPs interview candidates for deputy PP position
Members of Parliament (MPs) are expected to interview eight candidates to fill the post.
The eight candidates were nominated from a list of 19 who were deemed to meet the legal requirements for the post.
Some of the more high profile candidates like former head of the Independent Police Investigative Directorate Robert McBride, however, did not make the final cut.
While some, like the EFF, objected to the inclusion of Advocate Kholeka Gcaleka, a former legal adviser to Malusi Gigaba, she will still be interviewed by the panel.
Another candidate is Buang Jones, the acting head of legal services at the Human Rights Commission who courted controversy and is being investigated by the commission over comments he made in the Eben Etzebeth hate speech case.
The interviews will conclude on Wednesday before the committee recommends its preferred candidate to the National Assembly for approval.
