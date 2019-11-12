Tshwane bus services to remain suspended pending outcome of wage talks
A workers' strike forced the city to put bus services on hold on Monday, leaving hundreds of commuters stranded.
JOHANNESBURG - The City of Tshwane on Monday said bus services would remain suspended until Tuesday afternoon pending the outcome of wage negotiations.
Workers affiliated with the South African Municipal Workers' Union and Independent Municipal & Allied Trade Union accused their employer of delaying a process to adjust their salaries following a two-month benchmarking exercise to compare salary scales
MMC for Roads and Transport Sheila Senkubuge said the decision to suspend bus services was to protect both the city's assets and commuters from harm.
Senkubuge apologised to commuters and called for patience as negotiations were continuing.
