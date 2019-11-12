SIU special tribunal ready to recover looted state money
SIU head Advocate Andy Mothibi said that the cases mainly related to the irregular awarding of contracts.
CAPE TOWN - The Special Investigating Unit's special tribunal said that it was ready to start going after those responsible for the looting of billions of rands.
The unit has handed over a number of cases to the tribunal, which was established by President Cyril Ramaphosa earlier this year.
The value of cases ready for adjudication and recovery stood at R14.7 billion.
"We have now speeded up the process to make sure that the cases are filed with the tribunal. Those cases vary from various sectors. The one that we've presented now, they're mainly in the health sector and in the state-owned entities."
