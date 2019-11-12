Search for Herolds Bay girl called off, police divers on standby
The child, her mother Heidi Scheepers and two-year-old brother were reported missing more than two weeks ago.
CAPE TOWN - Police have called off the search for the Herolds Bay girl whose mother and brother are confirmed to have died when their car went over a cliff has been called off.
The child, her mother Heidi Scheepers and two-year-old brother were reported missing more than two weeks ago.
Scheepers took her two children to the beach but they never returned home.
The George mom's body and that of her son have been recovered.
The police's Malcolm Poje said: “We still appeal to the public in the vicinity of Herolds Bay to be vigilant and if they see any debris or objects floating in the ocean shore to please call the police. Our police divers and the NSIR are on standby”
Popular in Local
-
Eben Etzebeth matter follows Buang Jones to deputy PP interview
-
Flood warning issued as heavy rainfall expected to hit interior regions of SA
-
'I have nothing to hide': Zuma tells Sars to hand over tax info to PP
-
Unions 'found out through the media' about SAA’s planned job cuts
-
MPs, excluding Mbuyiseni Ndlozi, pay tribute to Springboks
-
SIU special tribunal ready to recover looted state money
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.