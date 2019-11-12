Search for Herolds Bay girl called off, police divers on standby

The child, her mother Heidi Scheepers and two-year-old brother were reported missing more than two weeks ago.

CAPE TOWN - Police have called off the search for the Herolds Bay girl whose mother and brother are confirmed to have died when their car went over a cliff has been called off.

The child, her mother Heidi Scheepers and two-year-old brother were reported missing more than two weeks ago.

Scheepers took her two children to the beach but they never returned home.

The George mom's body and that of her son have been recovered.

The police's Malcolm Poje said: “We still appeal to the public in the vicinity of Herolds Bay to be vigilant and if they see any debris or objects floating in the ocean shore to please call the police. Our police divers and the NSIR are on standby”