Sars attorney Moshoeshoe Moshoeshoe states his case for deputy PP job
Moshoeshoe is one of eight people being interviewed for the post at Parliament on Tuesday and Wednesday.
CAPE TOWN - Attorney Moshoeshoe Moshoeshoe believes his experience at the South African Revenue Service (Sars) will stand him in good stead as deputy public protector.
The current incumbent Kevin Malunga steps down early next month.
Parliament’s justice committee wants to put its recommended person for the post before the National Assembly in about two weeks’ time.
The soft-spoken attorney was like all the candidates, first given a few minutes to talk about himself and why he thinks he is the man for the job.
“I have amassed a lot of experience in litigation. I’ve also moved upward in respect of assuming management roles and leading teams.”
Moshoeshoe said over the years, his value system evolved.
“I see myself as a man who has integrity, who is honest and who must be fair.”
Moshoeshoe said he was never investigated or faced any disciplinary action.
