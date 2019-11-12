Police refute claims lead investigator in Senzo Meyiwa case was removed

The goalkeeper was killed during a robbery at his girlfriend Kelly Khumalo's home five years ago.

JOHANNESBURG - Police said they were still on track with investigations into the murder of former Bafana Bafana captain Senzo Meyiwa and that reports that a lead investigator had been removed were false.

But it's been reported that one of the seven people who were in Khumalo’s family home on that day shot Meyiwa.

The police said Meyiwa’s murder investigation was at an advanced stage.

Spokesperson Vish Naidoo said reports that a lead investigator in the case had been removed were false.

“The investigator that all the articles seem to be attacking is still the lead investigator in the case. He’s been an investigator since his appointment in 2018.”

When asked if it was true that Khumalo and other witnesses were being investigated for defeating the ends of justice, this was his response: “Let me tell you, this investigation is at an advanced stage. We don’t want to be talking about matters in the public domain without it being tested in court at the very least.”

He has called on South Africans to be patient and trust in the police.