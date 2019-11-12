View all in Latest
Sapo ramping up security in wake of Uyinene Mrwetyana's murder

Following the August rape and murder of Uyinene Mrwetyana, it emerged the accused - a former postal worker - was one of 174 employees who had criminal convictions.

FILE: Flowers, posters and messages outside the post office in Claremont where Uyinene Mrwetyana was murdered. Picture: Lizell Persens/EWN
FILE: Flowers, posters and messages outside the post office in Claremont where Uyinene Mrwetyana was murdered. Picture: Lizell Persens/EWN
5 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - The Post Office is ramping up security at branches to ensure the safety of customers and staff.

Following the August rape and murder of Uyinene Mrwetyana, it emerged the accused - a former postal worker - was one of 174 employees who had criminal convictions.

Since then, there's been a nationwide overhaul to ensure all employees undergo credit, qualification and criminal checks.

Two weeks after Mrwetyana's murder, the Post Office confirmed that her alleged killer, Luyanda Botha, had served jail time for a carjacking conviction prior to his employment as a teller.

This was revealed following a vetting process by the State Security Agency in June last year but the findings were not escalated and his employment continued.

Since then, the organisation said its screening policy for staff had been adjusted to ensure those receiving promotions or new positions underwent security and vetting checks.

In addition, all employees have now undergone credit, qualification and criminal checks.

The postal service is probing all cases where suspected breaches may have occurred so that necessary action can be taken.

These findings will be made available to the public once the investigation was complete.

