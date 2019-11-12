SA Weather Service confirms tornado hit KZN
JOHANNESBURG - The South African Weather Service has confirmed that a tornado hit the Mpolweni area near Hanover in KwaZulu-Natal midlands.
The weather service issued a warning of severe thunderstorms in KZN earlier on Tuesday saying further rainfall could result in damaging impacts for some areas.
Forecaster Jan Vermeulen said: “This afternoon, there was a tornado report in New Hanover between Pietermaritzburg and Greytown and we have video footage of it. There have also been reports of some damage to a substation and that there are power outages in the area.”
Vermeulen said there was a further watch for severe thunderstorms in the midlands and the eastern parts of KZN, as well as the southwestern parts of the Free State and northeastern parts of the Eastern Cape.
