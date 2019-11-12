View all in Latest
SA delegates in Kenya to promote its stance on human rights

The conference aims to address sexual and reproductive health issues affecting young women, marginalised groups - such as members of the LGBTI community - as well as sex workers.

Minister in the Presidency Jackson Mthembu. Picture: EWN.
Minister in the Presidency Jackson Mthembu. Picture: EWN.
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - Minister in the Presidency Jackson Mthembu said South Africa would use its participation at the International Conference on Population and Development in Kenya to advance its stance on human rights.

The conference aims to address sexual and reproductive health issues affecting young women, marginalised groups - such as members of the LGBTI community - as well as sex workers.

New data released by the United Nations Population Fund shows it will cost the world $264 billion to eliminate gender-based violence, maternal deaths and provide contraceptives globally.

On Tuesday, Mthembu said South Africa’s delegation would promote, among others, maternal health rights, which many women in the continent do not have access to.

“We are a country that respects human rights. Our mandate is to reaffirm what we stand for: the rights of women and children against gender-based violence.”

Several South African civil society organisations have joined Mthembu at the conference in Nairobi.

Soul City’s Lebo Ramafoko said they would attend the event to ensure it did not become just another talk shop.

“We need to work as civil society to ensure our policies are implemented in rural and urban areas.”

According to the UN Population Fund, at least 830 women die every day from avoidable maternal issues.

