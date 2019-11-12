Rand firmer in early trade

Government bonds were also a shade stronger, with the yield on the 2026 bond down 0.5 basis points at 8.49%.

JOHANNESBURG - The rand was slightly firmer early on Tuesday, as investors awaited a speech on trade by US President Donald Trump amid his country’s long-running tariff war with China.

At 0728 GMT, the rand traded at R14.8520 versus the dollar, around 0.2% stronger than its previous close.

Government bonds were also a shade stronger, with the yield on the 2026 bond down 0.5 basis points at 8.49%.

Trump is due to give his address at lunchtime at the Economic Club of New York.

On the Johannesburg Stock Exchange, the All-share index was 0.6% higher.

Telkom SA shares were up 0.3% after the firm said half-year profit slumped by 36%. It had flagged to investors that profit could drop up to 40%.