Racist Adam Catzavelos loses bid to have crimen injuria case dropped

The National Director of Public Prosecutions (NDPP) dismissed Catzavelos' application to have his crimen injuria charge dropped.

JOHANNESBURG - Adam Catzavelos has lost his bid to avoid criminal prosecution in connection with his racist comments.

The National Director of Public Prosecutions (NDPP) dismissed Catzavelos' application to have his crimen injuria charge dropped.

Last year, he recorded a video of himself using the K-word while on holiday in Greece, gloating about the absence of black people on a beach.

The video, which was sent to a WhatsApp group, ended up on social media.

Catzavellos, who's already been fined R150,000 for his racist comments, argued that a South African court had no jurisdiction to prosecute him as the matter did not take place here.