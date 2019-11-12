NDPP set to make decision on whether to drop Adam Catzavelos case

JOHANNESBURG - Adam Catzavelos will on Tuesday morning find out what the National Director of Public Prosecutions has decided regarding his application to have his criminal case dropped.

The businessman is facing a crimen injuria charge.

He recorded a video of himself using the K-word while on holiday in Greece last year, gloating about the absence of black people on a beach.

The video was sent to a WhatsApp group, from where it was leaked to social media.

The defence is arguing that the State cannot prove that Catzavelos intended to impair anyone's dignity.

His defence is also arguing that a South African court has no jurisdiction to prosecute him as the incident happened in Greece.