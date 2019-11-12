MPs, excluding Mbuyiseni Ndlozi, pay tribute to Springboks

The session comes a day after the champions, led by captain Siya Kolisi, paid Parliament a visit as part of their victory tour in Cape Town.

JOHANNESBURG - Members of the National Assembly paid tribute to the World Cup-winning Springboks on Tuesday.

The Boks concluded a multi-city tour in Cape Town on Monday.

DA chief whip Natasha Mazzone said: “The squad of gentle giants have led our country from a path of hate and brought us back together. This squad of heroes ensured that love conquered hate.”

But not all were happy for the Springboks, like the EFF’s Mbuyiseni Ndlozi.

“People agree that rugby has not transformed, and it is not about to transform, so what exactly are we celebrating?”

Ndlozi drew a mixed reaction following his tweet on the Springboks' win. He congratulated Siya Kolisi, but told other Springbok members to get their congratulations from Prince Harry.