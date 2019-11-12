MPs, excluding Mbuyiseni Ndlozi, pay tribute to Springboks
The session comes a day after the champions, led by captain Siya Kolisi, paid Parliament a visit as part of their victory tour in Cape Town.
JOHANNESBURG - Members of the National Assembly paid tribute to the World Cup-winning Springboks on Tuesday.
The session comes a day after the champions, led by captain Siya Kolisi, paid Parliament a visit as part of their victory tour in Cape Town.
The Boks concluded a multi-city tour in Cape Town on Monday.
GALLERY: Fans bring the 'gees' as Boks tour Cape Town
DA chief whip Natasha Mazzone said: “The squad of gentle giants have led our country from a path of hate and brought us back together. This squad of heroes ensured that love conquered hate.”
But not all were happy for the Springboks, like the EFF’s Mbuyiseni Ndlozi.
“People agree that rugby has not transformed, and it is not about to transform, so what exactly are we celebrating?”
Ndlozi drew a mixed reaction following his tweet on the Springboks' win. He congratulated Siya Kolisi, but told other Springbok members to get their congratulations from Prince Harry.
Congratulations to #SiyaKolisi... the rest go get your congratulations from Prince Harry— Mbuyiseni Ndlozi (@MbuyiseniNdlozi) November 2, 2019
Popular in Sport
-
CARTOON: Big Push for Tutu!
-
Emotions got the better of me, says dropped Sterling
-
Springboks win the Rugby World Cup: The funniest internet reactions
-
Hamilton's success 'getting a bit boring' for Verstappen
-
Winger Kobus van Wyk joins Hurricanes from the Sharks
-
Totalsports removes Eben Etzebeth posters from stores
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.