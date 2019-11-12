Motsoaledi: Minors still required to provide documents when they leave SA
The minister signed a new waiver concerning visa regulations on Friday.
JOHANNESBURG - The Department of Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi on Monday said South African children were still required to provide supporting documents when they left the country.
It allowed for foreign children to enter the country without additional supporting documents such as birth certificates and consent letters.
Motsoaledi said South African children would still be required to produce the documents.
“That one stage we’re not cancelling - South Africans still need to get that consent. It’s just consent from other parents to allow partners to leave the country with their child.”
