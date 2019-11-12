Mkhwebane, Sars set for court battle over Zuma tax information

In the latest battle, Public Protector Mkwebane has filed a notice to oppose Kieswetter's court bid to stop her from obtaining former President Jacob Zuma's personal tax affairs.

JOHANNESBURG - Legal fights between Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane and South African Revenue Service (Sars) Commissioner Edward Kieswetter appear to be far from over.

Mkhwebane subpoenaed the tax-collecting agency to get information related to undeclared money Zuma received during his presidency.

Former Democratic Alliance (DA) leader Mmusi Maimane requested that the Public Protector investigate the matter.

Public Protector's spokesperson Oupa Segalwe said Mkwebane would soon file her answering affidavit to Sars in the matter concerning Zuma's tax information.

“I know that there will be a negotiation as to when she should file the affidavit. Right now, there is no date yet.”

Journalist Jacques Pauw claimed in his book The President's Keepers that Zuma pocketed R1 million from businessman Roy Moodley's security company, Royal Security, and failed to declare the money to Sars.

This was not the first court battle between Mkhwebane and Kieswetter.

Earlier this year, Eyewitness News revealed that Mkhwebane intended to launch investigations into Kieswetter's appointment and that of internal human resources matters.

Sars has argued that the Public Protector's subpoena powers did not extend to obtaining taxpayer information.