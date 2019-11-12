Mkhwebane, Sars set for court battle over Zuma tax information
In the latest battle, Public Protector Mkwebane has filed a notice to oppose Kieswetter's court bid to stop her from obtaining former President Jacob Zuma's personal tax affairs.
JOHANNESBURG - Legal fights between Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane and South African Revenue Service (Sars) Commissioner Edward Kieswetter appear to be far from over.
In the latest battle, Mkwebane has filed a notice to oppose Kieswetter's court bid to stop her from obtaining former President Jacob Zuma's personal tax affairs.
Mkhwebane subpoenaed the tax-collecting agency to get information related to undeclared money Zuma received during his presidency.
Former Democratic Alliance (DA) leader Mmusi Maimane requested that the Public Protector investigate the matter.
Public Protector's spokesperson Oupa Segalwe said Mkwebane would soon file her answering affidavit to Sars in the matter concerning Zuma's tax information.
“I know that there will be a negotiation as to when she should file the affidavit. Right now, there is no date yet.”
Journalist Jacques Pauw claimed in his book The President's Keepers that Zuma pocketed R1 million from businessman Roy Moodley's security company, Royal Security, and failed to declare the money to Sars.
This was not the first court battle between Mkhwebane and Kieswetter.
Earlier this year, Eyewitness News revealed that Mkhwebane intended to launch investigations into Kieswetter's appointment and that of internal human resources matters.
Sars has argued that the Public Protector's subpoena powers did not extend to obtaining taxpayer information.
More in Politics
-
DA KZN wants Education MEC Mshengu investigated for ‘abuse’ of state funds
-
Why Bonginkosi Madikizela withdrew from DA leadership race
-
Bonginkosi Madikizela drops out of race to lead DA
-
ANCYL: Lethabo Nkoana's murder part of conspiracy to setback renewal plans
-
Good not keeping promises, says member making DA switch
-
McGluwa responds to Ndlozi’s tweet, says SA needs unity
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.