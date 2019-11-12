Madikizela: We are not colour-blind South Africans

Democratic Alliance (DA) Western Cape leader Bonginkosi Madikizela said that he would be disappointed if the leadership of the party were to be dominated by a single race.

Madikizela has withdrawn from the race for the party’s leader just a week before internal elections.

He said that he wants to focus on his government responsibilities in the province.

The party’s parliamentary leader John Steenhuisen and the DA Gauteng Member of the Provincial Legislature Makashule Gana will face off to replace Mmusi Maimane.

The DA’s former leader Mmusi Maimane was clear about his vision for the organisation.

He often stressed the need for the party’s top leadership structures to be diverse and to be representative of its supporters on the ground.

If Steenhuisen emerges victorious this weekend as the party's leader, he will join Natasha Mazzone, who is the party’s chief whip, and Helen Zille, who is the federal council chair, while maintaining his position as parliamentary leader.

Madikizela was asked what this would do to the already existing perception that the DA was a white party.

"I really hope that we, as leaders of this party, come to our senses in realising our vision of one South Africa for all and understand that we are not colour-blind South Africans. But I understand that we can't claim to be a party that represents everyone and yet have leaders that are coming from one particular race."

Madikizela said that he was considering contesting for the position of party leader at the DA’s early elective congress in April next year.