Madikizela: DA could face serious problem if it doesn't fix WC problems

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
Popular Topics
View all in RWC 2019
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 20°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 20°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 32°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
Go

Madikizela: DA could face serious problem if it doesn't fix WC problems

Democratic Alliance (DA) Western Cape leader Bonginkosi Madikizela said that stabilising his region would benefit the party at a national level.

FILE: Democratic Alliance (DA) Western Cape leader Bonginkosi Madikizela. Picture: EWN
FILE: Democratic Alliance (DA) Western Cape leader Bonginkosi Madikizela. Picture: EWN
51 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - Democratic Alliance (DA) Western Cape leader Bonginkosi Madikizela said that stabilising his region would benefit the party at a national level.

He said that was why he decided to withdraw his candidacy for the position of interim national leader.

Madikizela also wanted to build structures and ensure the party was ready for the municipal elections in 2021.

Bonginkosi Madikizela said that the DA might have a majority in the Western Cape, but there were issues that needed his attention.

Madikizela said that if the party did not focus on increasing its support, it could face serious problems.

"If we are weak in the Western Cape that has an impact on the entire country and we know we've been given a renewed mandate with a reduced majority. Something has gone wrong and we need to fix it."

He also said that it was critical for the party to start rebuilding structures and trust with voters in preparation for the local government elections in 2021.

Madikizela's decision left the party's parliamentary leader John Steenhuisen and member of the Gauteng Provincial Legislature Makashule Gana as the only two candidates to replace Mmusi Maimane, who resigned from the party last month.

Elections will be held on Sunday.

Timeline

Popular in Politics

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA