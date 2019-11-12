Madikizela: DA could face serious problem if it doesn't fix WC problems
Democratic Alliance (DA) Western Cape leader Bonginkosi Madikizela said that stabilising his region would benefit the party at a national level.
He said that was why he decided to withdraw his candidacy for the position of interim national leader.
Madikizela also wanted to build structures and ensure the party was ready for the municipal elections in 2021.
Bonginkosi Madikizela said that the DA might have a majority in the Western Cape, but there were issues that needed his attention.
Madikizela said that if the party did not focus on increasing its support, it could face serious problems.
"If we are weak in the Western Cape that has an impact on the entire country and we know we've been given a renewed mandate with a reduced majority. Something has gone wrong and we need to fix it."
He also said that it was critical for the party to start rebuilding structures and trust with voters in preparation for the local government elections in 2021.
Madikizela's decision left the party's parliamentary leader John Steenhuisen and member of the Gauteng Provincial Legislature Makashule Gana as the only two candidates to replace Mmusi Maimane, who resigned from the party last month.
Elections will be held on Sunday.
