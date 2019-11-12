Lebanese banks, schools shut as protesters push on
Unprecedented protests erupted across Lebanon on 17 October, demanding the ouster of a generation of politicians seen by demonstrators as inefficient and corrupt.
BEIRUT - Banks and schools were closed in Lebanon on Tuesday as protesters tried to prevent employees from clocking in at state institutions nearly one month into an anti-graft street movement.
Unprecedented protests erupted across Lebanon on 17 October, demanding the ouster of a generation of politicians seen by demonstrators as inefficient and corrupt.
The government stepped down on 29 October but it remains in a caretaker capacity as no overt efforts have been made to form a new one.
Dozens of protesters gathered near the Palace of Justice in central Beirut on Tuesday morning, demanding an independent judiciary as they tried to prevent judges and lawyers from going to work, an AFP correspondent said.
In the town of Aley east of Beirut, in the southern city of Tyre, and the eastern town of Baalbek, demonstrators held sit-ins outside or inside the offices of the state telecommunications provider, local media reported.
Many schools and universities were closed, as were banks after their employees called for a general strike over alleged mistreatment by customers last week.
Banks have restricted access to dollars since the start of the protests, sparking fears of the devaluation of the local currency and discontent among account holders.
The central bank on Monday, however, insisted the Lebanese pound would remain pegged to the dollar and said it had asked banks to lift restrictions on withdrawals.
Students, who have emerged as key players in the uprising, were expected to hold further demonstrations later in the day ahead of a presidential address in the evening.
The leaderless protest movement first erupted after a proposed tax on calls via free phone applications, but it has since morphed into an unprecedented cross-sectarian outcry against everything from perceived state corruption to rampant electricity cuts.
People in the street say they are fed up with the same political families dominating government institutions since the end of the 1975-1990 civil war.
Protesters are demanding a fresh cabinet include independent experts not affiliated to traditional political parties, but no date has yet been set for required parliamentary consultations.
Government formation typically takes months in Lebanon, with protracted debate on how to best maintain a fragile balance between religious communities.
The World Bank says around a third of Lebanese live in poverty, and has warned the country's struggling economy could further deteriorate if a new cabinet is not formed rapidly.
Popular in World
-
'Too late to leave': Australians take shelter from intense bushfires
-
'Leave now': Australians urged to evacuate as 'catastrophic' fires loom
-
51 children injured in chemical attack at China kindergarten
-
ICPD25 organisers unfazed by demonstrations ahead of summit opening
-
Twitter wants your feedback on its deepfake policy plans
-
Russia slams 'wave of violence' that forced Morales to resign
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.