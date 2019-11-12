Kempson hails Kings after defensive effort delivers first Pro14 away win

Robbi Kempson said it was an unbelievable performance given their injury situation.

CAPE TOWN - Southern Kings interim head coach Robbi Kempson was left speechless after his side's first Pro14 victory over the Ospreys on Saturday in South Wales.

Kempson said it was an unbelievable performance given their injury situation.

Fullback Scott van Breda’s 11-point haul from the tee helped the Kings pick up their first-ever Pro14 away win.

It was an impressive performance from the Port Elizabeth-based side in what were unfavourable rugby conditions in Swansea, scoring a clinical first-half try through centre Erich Cronje and defending aggressively to keep the hosts at bay to eventually win 16-14.

"It was an unbelievable performance from my boys... that defensive effort, the way they stuck in there... I'm really proud of them," said Kempson.

"They dig deep in trying times. [There's] a lot of injuries, six injuries particularly to our front line loosehead prop - we're under the pump in the scrum a bit but to dig that deep and manage to hold on to that victory, I must say they did exceptionally well."