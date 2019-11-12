Kempson hails Kings after defensive effort delivers first Pro14 away win
Robbi Kempson said it was an unbelievable performance given their injury situation.
CAPE TOWN - Southern Kings interim head coach Robbi Kempson was left speechless after his side's first Pro14 victory over the Ospreys on Saturday in South Wales.
Fullback Scott van Breda’s 11-point haul from the tee helped the Kings pick up their first-ever Pro14 away win.
It was an impressive performance from the Port Elizabeth-based side in what were unfavourable rugby conditions in Swansea, scoring a clinical first-half try through centre Erich Cronje and defending aggressively to keep the hosts at bay to eventually win 16-14.
"It was an unbelievable performance from my boys... that defensive effort, the way they stuck in there... I'm really proud of them," said Kempson.
"They dig deep in trying times. [There's] a lot of injuries, six injuries particularly to our front line loosehead prop - we're under the pump in the scrum a bit but to dig that deep and manage to hold on to that victory, I must say they did exceptionally well."
