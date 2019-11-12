View all in Latest
'It clearly lacked diversity': Richard Branson apologises for tweet

The Virgin Group boss faced criticism over the picture he used to mark the launch of the new Branson Centre of Entrepreneurship.

British entrepreneur Richard Branson. Picture: @RichardBranson/Facebook.com.
British entrepreneur Richard Branson. Picture: @RichardBranson/Facebook.com.
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - Richard Branson has apologised after posting a photograph from a launch event in South Africa that only included white people.

On Tuesday, the billionaire acknowledged the image used to accompany a tweet “clearly lacked diversity”.

The Virgin Group boss faced criticism over the picture he used to mark the launch of the new Branson Centre of Entrepreneurship.

In his apology, Branson said: “The Branson Centre of Entrepreneurship is for all South Africans, but yesterday’s choice of a photo to go with my tweet clearly lacked diversity.

“Apologies. I hope you will take a look at my blog which does far better justice to the amazing work of the centre and its team.”

While some South Africans accepted the apology, others were not convinced.

