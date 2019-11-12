'It clearly lacked diversity': Richard Branson apologises for tweet
The Virgin Group boss faced criticism over the picture he used to mark the launch of the new Branson Centre of Entrepreneurship.
JOHANNESBURG - Richard Branson has apologised after posting a photograph from a launch event in South Africa that only included white people.
On Tuesday, the billionaire acknowledged the image used to accompany a tweet “clearly lacked diversity”.
I'm surprised that fellow outrageists has not canceled virgin active re; richard branson's lack of diversity entrepreneurship white wash tweet. pic.twitter.com/DrBdxg0baS— anthu (@AnthuBantu) November 12, 2019
In his apology, Branson said: “The Branson Centre of Entrepreneurship is for all South Africans, but yesterday’s choice of a photo to go with my tweet clearly lacked diversity.
“Apologies. I hope you will take a look at my blog which does far better justice to the amazing work of the centre and its team.”
The Branson Centre of Entrepreneurship is for all South Africans, but yesterday's choice of a photo to go with my tweet clearly lacked diversity. Apologies. I hope you will take a look at my blog which does far better justice to the amazing work of the Centre and its team.— Richard Branson (@richardbranson) November 12, 2019
While some South Africans accepted the apology, others were not convinced.
Well you must have thought such as a thought leader. Its uncceptable and on behalf of the 80% plus Africans, Indians, Coloureds in South Africa apology not accepted.— The Pan Africanist (@HaniFactor) November 12, 2019
Try again later.@LandNoli @matinyarare @mzwandileMasina @Julius_S_Malema @BLF_SouthAfrica pic.twitter.com/9YRuULfBdq
Apology accepted. Moving on. I would like to come and demo our software for managing Smme development initiatives. ED & SD. We developed it ourselves. Please can you refer me to right person to contact. @BransonCentreSA— Nomfundo Makhathini (@NomfundoMakhat) November 12, 2019
Nothing but respect for you and what you have done for this country and the black youth some people just need to read more about you, you are my biggest role model when it comes to business and humanity 😀— nhlakanipho mnomiya (@slugzito) November 12, 2019
Apology accepted. I've admired you for many years. I've read your auto biography and I think you're one of Britain's few and true ambassadors. However, I have to disagree with the space programme, as I'd much prefer the money to be spent helping to sort out this/our planet.— Mr Neale Pike (@neale_pike) November 12, 2019
That was a major boo-boo Richard, especially against the back drop of South Africa's battle with racism and exclusion. Whilst ur intentions are clear, the impression created was almost Trump-esque— AshH1104 (@AshH1104) November 12, 2019
