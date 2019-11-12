View all in Latest
'I have nothing to hide': Zuma tells Sars to hand over tax info to PP

Last month, the Public Protector issued a subpoena in a bid to obtain the information.

Former President Jacob Zuma at the state capture commission on 19 July 2019. Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN
Former President Jacob Zuma at the state capture commission on 19 July 2019. Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN
47 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Former President Jacob Zuma has now given the South African Revenue Service permission to hand over his tax information to Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane.

Zuma put out a tweet on Tuesday saying he respected the office of the Public Protector and did not object to his records being handed over to her.

Earlier, Sars said Mkhwebane had put the service between a rock and a hard place by expecting it to provide her with former president's tax records.

Last month, the Public Protector issued a subpoena in a bid to obtain the information after former Democratic Alliance leader Mmusi Maimane laid a complaint following damning details from journalist Jacques Pauw’s book The President’s Keepers.

The book claims the former president pocketed undeclared money from a security company during his Presidency.

Sars commissioner Edward Kieswetter approached the High Court in Pretoria in an attempt to stop the subpoena.

Mkhwebane has confirmed she will oppose the application.

