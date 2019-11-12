'I have nothing to hide': Zuma tells Sars to hand over tax info to PP

JOHANNESBURG - Former President Jacob Zuma has now given the South African Revenue Service permission to hand over his tax information to Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane.

Zuma put out a tweet on Tuesday saying he respected the office of the Public Protector and did not object to his records being handed over to her.

I need to clarify that I have never refused the office of the PP access to investigate my affairs. This country knows very well that the former PP @ThuliMadonsela3 investigated me on a number of occasions and made findings against me. — Jacob G Zuma (@PresJGZuma) November 12, 2019

It must be known that I have nothing to hide. If the @PublicProtector wants to see my SARS records she is free to do so. We should not make the job of the PP difficult. If she wants my records, she must have them. — Jacob G Zuma (@PresJGZuma) November 12, 2019

Earlier, Sars said Mkhwebane had put the service between a rock and a hard place by expecting it to provide her with former president's tax records.

Last month, the Public Protector issued a subpoena in a bid to obtain the information after former Democratic Alliance leader Mmusi Maimane laid a complaint following damning details from journalist Jacques Pauw’s book The President’s Keepers.

The book claims the former president pocketed undeclared money from a security company during his Presidency.

Sars commissioner Edward Kieswetter approached the High Court in Pretoria in an attempt to stop the subpoena.

Mkhwebane has confirmed she will oppose the application.