How They Do It: Nedbank Golf Challenge

The tournament is from 14-17 November 2019 on EWN platforms.

JOHANNESBURG - With 14km of shade cloth, 500,000 cable ties, 14 tons of pork ribs, the creation of more than 2,500 casual and 70, 000+ fans over tournament weekend; Eyewitness News goes behind-the-scenes to find out what goes into putting on ‘Africa’s Major’ – the Nedbank Golf Challenge.

WATCH: How They Do It: Nedbank Golf Challenge