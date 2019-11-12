Herschel Jantjies recalls the support Boks received across the nation

Herschel Jantjies said everywhere the team went, every city had its unique way of saying thank you and showing its support.

CAPE TOWN - Springboks scrumhalf Herschel Jantjies has applauded tremendous support the team received across the country in their trophy tour.

On Tuesday, Jantjies said everywhere the team went, every city had its unique way of saying thank you and showing its support.

The Springboks on Monday concluded the five-day tour in Cape Town where they were welcomed by a massive happy crowd.

"Everywhere we go, every city we went to has its own unique way of saying thank you and celebrating with us and showing support," said Jantjies.

"But I think what stood out for me was on Sunday in Zwide where everyone was running alongside the bus, I don't know - I can't explain how far or how long but people were just happy and crying and continued running next to the bus."

"People were shouting and smiling and that's their way to show their support to us and that meant a lot a to us, it was beautiful."

