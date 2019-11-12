Hawks say investigator's murder not linked to any of her cases

Colonel Christina Stemmet was found dead in her Table View home on Sunday night.

CAPE TOWN - Investigations into the death of a Hawks investigator remain under way.

Colonel Christina Stemmet was found dead in her Table View home on Sunday night.

It's alleged two shots were fired, killing her.

The Hawks' Philani Nkwalase: "The motive for the incident is the subject of an ongoing investigation by the local detectives, however, preliminary investigations at this stage have ruled out any links to the Hawks investigations that she was handling."

Police have opened an inquest docket for further investigation.