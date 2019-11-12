Flood warning issued as heavy rainfall expected to hit interior regions of SA

The South African Weather Service on Tuesday said severe thunderstorms could result in localised flooding in Gauteng, Free State, North West and KwaZulu-Natal.

JOHANNESBURG - There are warnings of flooding in interior parts of the country with more rain expected this week.

The South African Weather Service on Tuesday said severe thunderstorms could result in localised flooding in Gauteng, Free State, North West and KwaZulu-Natal.

Forecaster Edward Engelbrecht urged residents in these provinces to take the necessary precautions to protect themselves.

"We do have to watch out for heavy rainfalls on Tuesday up to Wednesday. The heavy rainfall can also cause localised flooding, so we’re just advising residents to keep monitoring the situation."