Farmers plead for drought-hit areas to be declared disaster zones
Government warned that for the first time in six years, the country would not meet water demands.
JOHANNESBURG - As dam levels continue to decline and with very little rainfall, there are concerns about the impact this is having on farmers.
The African Farmers' Association of South Africa on Tuesday said farmers were battling in dry conditions and were pleading for affected areas to be declared disaster zones.
Government warned that for the first time in six years, the country would not meet water demands.
A.J Kotze is a livestock farmer in Limpopo.
He said it's been tough: “There are lots of other farmers who only rely on farming itself and the state of the animals right now, they can’t even sell them to make money. So, I feel so sorry for so many people who don’t have funds to basically look after themselves, their families and farms.”
Adjunct professor at the Wits School of Governance Mike Muller has suggested that the agriculture sector should restructure and not be solely dependent on government for funding.
"But the bigger question, do we go back to the pre-94 situation where farmers in this situation were looked after by government or do we expect the agricultural industry to recognise that weather is tough and unpredictable and must organise for themselves to be able to survive?"
WATCH: Government or God: South Africa's Water Crisis
Popular in Local
-
Flood warning issued as heavy rainfall expected to hit interior regions of SA
-
Mkhwebane, Sars set for court battle over Zuma tax information
-
CARTOON: Big Push for Tutu!
-
Union threatens SAA shut down over plan to cut jobs
-
Man who proposed at KFC didn’t expect Mzansi's generous reaction
-
Drop in Vaal Dam's water levels alarming, says DWS
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.