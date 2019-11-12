Fans proud of Bokke as victory tour ends in CT
The countrywide tour ran through Tshwane, Johannesburg, Soweto, Durban, East London and Port Elizabeth, before wrapping up in Cape Town on Monday.
CAPE TOWN - Capetonians have capped a memorable Springbok Victory Parade with overwhelming support during the final leg.
The rugby world champions hit the road on Thursday after they returned from Japan with the Webb Ellis Cup.
"Well done Bokke!" echoed through the CBD as scores of people lined the streets and gathered on the Grand Parade.
It was a festive atmosphere, filled with local entertainment.
Some took off from work to make it to the CBD, while others braved morning peak traffic.
An Eerste River mother and her children took a bus so they could see their sporting heroes.
"Just to see the joy on their faces and for them to see the players, not on TV but in front of them, I'm happy for that."
Fans thanked the Boks for not only winning the Rugby World Cup but also for giving the country something to be proud of.
"I'm very proud of the boys and I'm proud of what they did because they worked in unity and they set a good example for us as the supporters," a fan said.
