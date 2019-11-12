Eskom to restore power in Dobsonville, warns of cuts over non-payment

On Monday, residents went on the rampage blocking roads with burning objects, demanding that power be restored.

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom on Monday said it would restore power in affected areas in Dobsonville on Tuesday morning.

They said there had been power cuts in the area for two weeks now.

The power utility responded by saying that power would be cut for those who did not pay.

Residents said they would continue to protest if Eskom cuts power.

Monday’s protest ended violently and saw local actor Patrick Shai being shot 11 times with rubber bullets.

VIDEO: Actor Patrick Shai hit by rubber bullets during Soweto protests

He had tried to intervene, asking the police not to use force.

Residents and Eskom management held a meeting and agreed that auditors would be allowed to do their work.

Eskom's Daphney Mokoena said: "We should be reconnecting those customers and then continuing with our audit. That’s where we are with the issue."

The utility reiterated that those not paying would have their power cut.