Eskom says money put aside for maintenance of power plants
Eskom's Dikatso Mothae said that there was a plan to resolve poor power station maintenance.
JOHANNESBURG - Eskom said that money had been set aside to ensure that maintenance was carried out at its power stations.
The power utility has been struggling to service it's R450 billion debt.
Last week, the electricity supplier said the deterioration of the performance of its units as a result of a lack of funding for maintenance.
While Eskom said it currently had enough generation capacity, there's no telling if it would implement load shedding.
There was another round of power cuts last week Thursday when stage two load shedding kicked in overnight.
"We have a nine-point recovery plan. there has been money allocated to take care of the maintenance backlog."
Eskom said that the R20 billion owed by municipalities was adding to its financial woes.
