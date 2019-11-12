Drop in Vaal Dam's water levels alarming, says DWS

The Department of Water and Sanitation on Monday said the Integrated Vaal River System had dropped to just below 60% while the Vaal Dam was just below 45%.

JOHANNESBURG - The Vaal Dam's levels are continuing to drop despite recent rains in Gauteng.

Last month, the dam decreased to 50% for the first time in nearly three years.

The department's Sputnik Ratau said the decline was alarming: “We have to work together as South Africans to ensure that we reduce our consumption patterns, which are still way above world average per capita and until we do that, we’re at the risk of the country becoming negatively impacted.”

The department has said it would release a “master plan” which would look into water preservation across the country but hadn’t said when.