Drop in Vaal Dam's water levels alarming, says DWS

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
Popular Topics
View all in RWC 2019
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 20°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 20°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 32°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
Go

Drop in Vaal Dam's water levels alarming, says DWS

The Department of Water and Sanitation on Monday said the Integrated Vaal River System had dropped to just below 60% while the Vaal Dam was just below 45%.

FILE: Vaal Dam. Picture: EWN
FILE: Vaal Dam. Picture: EWN
40 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - The Vaal Dam's levels are continuing to drop despite recent rains in Gauteng.

The Department of Water and Sanitation on Monday said the Integrated Vaal River System had dropped to just below 60% while the Vaal Dam was just below 45%.

Last month, the dam decreased to 50% for the first time in nearly three years.

The department's Sputnik Ratau said the decline was alarming: “We have to work together as South Africans to ensure that we reduce our consumption patterns, which are still way above world average per capita and until we do that, we’re at the risk of the country becoming negatively impacted.”

The department has said it would release a “master plan” which would look into water preservation across the country but hadn’t said when.

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA