Anti-gang unit combs scene after 4 people killed in Mitchells Plain
Three men and a woman was shot dead in Portlands in the early hours of Tuesday morning.
CAPE TOWN - Members of the anti-gang unit are combing the scene where four people were killed in Mitchells Plain.
Three men and a woman were shot dead in Portlands in the early hours of Tuesday morning.
According to police, the victims were in the house when a vehicle pulled up.
Three suspects went onto the premises and fired multiple shots before they fled.
The police’s Novela Potelwa said: “Four people were killed and the suspects fled. Police are investigating all possibilities, including that this could be gang-related.”
The Mitchells Plain community policing forum’s Abie Isaacs called on the community to come forward with information.
Isaacs added that this was a rare incident where multiple people were shot at one place.
“We condemn it, noting the fact that Portlands is an area where we don’t usually see this happening.”
