ANCYL task team demand an arrest for its member’s murder
Lethabo Nkoana was shot and killed during a meeting over the weekend.
JOHANNESBURG - The ANC Youth League (ANCYL) national task team is calling on police to act swiftly and arrest the people who shot and killed one of their members in Hammanskraal, north of Pretoria.
Police are looking for a man who sped off in a grey BMW.
It’s understood 25-year-old was killed after an argument broke out among delegates.
Task team spokesperson Sozophila Mkhize said they visited his family on Monday.
“We believe the information that has been provided is enough for them to crack the case, we don’t believe it should take donkey years for them to crack the case and track down the guy because he ran off in a known car and eyewitnesses have been able to give that information to the police.”
